There’s the “go command” and then there’s bear gryls version of “go command.”

In the next premiere of National Geographic Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Natalie Portman travels through the coin canyons of southern Utah with an intrepid explorer. But little did she know the Oscar winner that her guidance would teach a new meaning to the phrase “go to command.”

While looking for drinking water, they come across a shallow muddy pond. Grylls explains that they can use it, but first they have to filter and boil it.

“This water is really full of dead flies and dirt and everything,” explains Grylls.

After collecting the water in two large bottles, Grylls wonders what they could use as a filter.

“We can wear a sock, but again, you need your socks,” he says, and then offers another suggestion: his underwear.

“Does mud water seep through underpants?” Portman, 41, asks in disbelief.

Grylls then walks away from the actor and begins slicing through the waistband of his Calvin Kleins, deftly removing the remains of his underwear without removing his pants.

“I mean, it’s not going to be completely clean,” she says, to which Portman replies, “That’s an understatement.”

When an outdoorsman pours water over the filter in his underwear, Portman takes stock.

“This is…outrageous,” he says.

But Grylls is happy with the results.

“Check it out!” she exclaims. “Perfect.”

Portman will be the first guest to appear on the new version of the show, in which Grylls will teach celebrities “essential survival skills that they must master and then show they can use in a high-stress situation,” according to the synopsis.

This season’s guests and locals are e.g. simu-lui In the Canadian Rockies, ashton kutcher In the jungles of Costa Rica, Florencia Pugh In the volcanic jungles of Costa Rica, antonio anderson In the Sierra Nevada mountains and steal riggle in the Great Basin Desert.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge premieres Monday at 9 pm ET on National Geographic.