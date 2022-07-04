Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth tell details of the new Thor

Thor: love and thunder is the new adventure of the character, played by Chris Hemsworth, which hits theaters this coming Thursday. The new story finds Thor searching for inner peace after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The process of introspection, however, is interrupted by the arrival of Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), a new enemy unlike any he has faced so far, embarking on a mission to make all gods extinct. . Also, his ex, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), returns as the Mighty Thor.

“I feel like having this opportunity with such an amazing way to explore a superhero who could be quite vulnerable and weak and find strength in that, and be more like a human that I could personally relate to, is amazing. Jane is new to this, and she also keeps going back to human form, so there’s always kind of a danger because it could be her last moment to get to experience that,” Portman said at the exclusive news conference for the Hoy newspaper. He participated days before the premiere of the new title in the saga.”

And Hemsworth added on what it’s like to shoot without knowing the end result: “A lot of what we’ve done on these movies has been on green screen, you don’t even know what the monster is like or whatever it is you’re looking at, until you see the movie.” .