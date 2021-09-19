Natalie Portman and Elena Ferrante together for Days of Abandonment

The American fascination for Elena Ferrante. While we look forward to seeing the third season of The brilliant friend (WATCH HERE THE EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS FROM THE FLORENCE SET), new good news arrives. Natalie Portman also brings to the screen another best-selling novel by the mysterious Italian writer: The days of abandonment.

Elena Ferrante conquers the world

The Oscar-winning actress for The black Swan signed with HBO to star and produce a new version of The days of abandonment. Which follows the adaptation he made of it in 2005 Roberto Faenza. With Luca Zingaretti And Margherita Buy. And in competition at the Venice Film Festival that year.

Among the producers of the new film is Domenico Procacci and, above all, Elena Ferrante. The writer who never wanted to reveal her true identity. And who has had incredible success around the world with his novels. DISCOVER HERE ALL THE SECRETS OF THE THIRD SEASON OF L’AMICA GENIALE. The days of abandonment was released in 2002 for Edizioni and / or and is part of the trilogy Chronicles of love sickness. That also includes Troubling love And The dark daughter.

The plot of Days of Abandonment

The days of abandonment, which is already in pre-production, tells the story of Tess (Olga in the novel), a woman who has abandoned her dreams for a stable family life. But when she is, in turn, abandoned by her husband, it is as if her world is being thrown off its axis. The film is the journey inside the mind of a woman in crisis. That “confronts the norms of motherhood and female identity, while Tess goes through the darkest corners of her own psyche,” reads the network statement.

Loading... Advertisements

Natalie Portman turns to television

This is Natalie Portman’s second project with the production company, MountainA, which she founded last year. The first is Lady in the Lake, a mini series to air on Apple, which also marks the Israeli actress’s television debut. Next to her another Oscar winner, the Lupita Nyong’o awarded for 12 years a slave (2014).

In Australia for the new Thor

Meanwhile, Portman is spending these months in Australia filming Thor: Love and Thunder. The umpteenth chapter on Marvel superheroes featuring the God of Thunder. Or rather, on La Potente Thor. That is the female version of Thor. As the comic tells, this is the evolution of Jane Foster’s character, which Natalie Portman has already played in other films in the saga. No longer just a scientist. But a real superheroine with a lot of hammer and action scenes that rival those of Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale, Jamie Alexander and the other protagonists of the film directed by Taika Waititi.

Husband Benjamin Millepied

But Natalie also found time for a second, mini honeymoon with her husband Benjamin Millepied. She and the choreographer met in 2009 on the set of The black Swan and then they got married on August 4th 2012. But we told you everything here… Including that convict set and what happened next.

WATCH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF NATALIE BETWEEN CINEMA AND FAMILY

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION