Entertainment

Natalie Portman and her new series face problems with drug trafficking

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Currently AppleTV+ carries out its new production, the series entitled Lady in the Lake. This drama starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingranencountered an unexpected problem: extortion by drug traffickers.

Last weekend the production of the series was filming in Baltimore, United States. Suddenly the cessation of tasks was announced. According to Deadline, a group of people approached the producers and threatened them to stop filming. Victims who testified detailed that the group claimed that if they didn’t stop filming, they would come back and shoot someone. The thugs offered a solution, saying that there would be no violence as long as a specific amount of money was paid.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Florence Pugh stars in another period drama coming to Netflix this year

50 seconds ago

Rio Ferdinand returns to the dismissal of Cristiano Ronaldo!

2 mins ago

Jennifer Aniston opened the doors to love with this handsome actor

12 mins ago

Laura Bernal has the polka dot dress that emulates ‘Pretty Woman’

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button