Natalie Portman and her new series face problems with drug trafficking

Currently AppleTV+ carries out its new production, the series entitled Lady in the Lake. This drama starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingranencountered an unexpected problem: extortion by drug traffickers.

Last weekend the production of the series was filming in Baltimore, United States. Suddenly the cessation of tasks was announced. According to Deadline, a group of people approached the producers and threatened them to stop filming. Victims who testified detailed that the group claimed that if they didn’t stop filming, they would come back and shoot someone. The thugs offered a solution, saying that there would be no violence as long as a specific amount of money was paid.

After this violent event, the producers ordered the search for a new location. The newspaper The Baltimore Banner reported that the traffickers were able to collect $50,000, an amount that the producers refused to pay.

“On Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our Lady in the Lake production, prior to the arrival of the cast and crew, according to the time of their call, a driver from our production crew was confronted by two men, one of which brandished a directed weapon. our driver, and then fled the scene. We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing.”, They commented from Endeavor Content, the study in charge of Lady in the Lake. “The safety of our crew, cast, and everyone who works on our productions is our top priority, and we are thankful that no one was injured. Production will resume with increased safety measures in the future”, they added.

As for the Apple TV+ series, it’s based on the book by former Baltimore Sun reporter Laura Lippman. The story takes place in the 1960s, where an unsolved murder pushes a housewife and mother to reinvent herself as an investigative journalist. That leads her on a collision course with a working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to furthering Baltimore’s black progressive agenda.

Star Wars stars Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram will play Jewish housewife Maddie Schwartz, who is determined to find out what really happened, and Cleo Sherwood, a black civil rights activist, respectively.

Honey Boy director Alma Har’el wrote the pilot and will co-write the rest of the series with Dre Ryan (The Man in the High Castle). Har’el is also directing and executive producing. It is expected that in the next few days the production will confirm the new location to continue with the series.

