Natalie Portman and her physical transformation in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder It is Marvel’s great bet for this summer that everyone is talking about due to the incredible physical transformation that its protagonists have undergone, determined to fully fulfill their roles in the face of the high expectations of the fans. The fourth installment of the saga, whose protagonist is the charismatic and intrepid God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworthhas a cast of Hollywood stars, being Natalie Portman the main revelation of the film. The actress returns to the studios after a bittersweet absence to embody a new version of Jane Foster who wears the Mighty Thor costume and is capable of holding Mjolnir, the mythical hammer of Odin’s son, but achieving the character’s muscles He has been forced to follow a rigorous exercise routine that involved everything from boxing classes to lifting weights.

Five months before filming, the actress began with a complex training focused on defining the abdominal area and developing the biceps, to get there she first required that she condition her body for four months, in this way she ensured increasing the volume of her muscles without suffering any serious injury or irreparable damage to his joints, he told Variety the trainer Naomi Pendergastwho was Natalie’s guide from the beginning to the end of her preparation.

In total, he trained for 10 months, including the recording period for the tape, because that was the only way he could maintain his muscles. “We worked on building his upper body three times a week, which included exercises for arms, back, chest, boxing, jumping and running,” Pendergast explained. The remaining two days the Oscar winner dedicated herself to preventing injuries with exercises based on pilates, stretching, relaxation work and balance exercises.

Although he did not suffer any fracture or sprain, he did experience severe physical pain from which he recovered favorably: “He managed to get through everything very well without serious injury. There were a few days after long stunt sessions where she felt a little soreness in her wrists and neck, but she was able to get through it with a little relaxation work.”

The trainer explained that the sessions were daily and lasted between an hour and a half and two, she also mentioned that the character of Natalie Portman it is one hundred percent physical, so it required a lot of strengthening of his body, specifically the upper part. The same interpreter commented in an interview for the portal total films that “it was definitely helpful to be strong” especially when he had to carry the weight of the cape all day.

There is no doubt that the Jerusalem-born has given her best to bring Mighty Thor to life, even getting up early once filming began: “Natalie’s schedule was very busy, so we trained early, around 4: 30 am, before the day began.” The pandemic was an obstacle to his physical transformation process due to the fact that the first weeks he had to exercise at home, a measure that lasted until the covid-19 infections decreased and the gyms reopened, which meant having access to a greater amount of apparatus for sessions.

Food has also been key in its impressive metamorphosis. Natalie has always had a healthy diet, let’s remember that she is vegan; however, she has had to add two daily doses of protein powder to her routine in order to bulk up her muscles.

Although the change represented almost a year of rigor and tireless work, the actress really enjoyed the challenge of playing a superhero for the first time. Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). “Of course, I have never made it my goal to be bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of work on both agility and strength,” Portman told Variety.

He confessed that the physical changes and increasing his strength have made it easier for him to get deeper into Mighty Thor. “It definitely helps you get into character and changes the way you move. You walk different, you feel different. I mean, it’s wild to feel strong for the first time in my life, “added the 41-year-old interpreter, who throughout her career has had to go through several transformations for several of her well-known films, including The Black Swan.

The star agreed to join phase four of the UMC, which he walked away from due to disappointment during the filming of Thor, a dark worldtape in which he participated to work with the director Patty Jenkinswho finally had to say goodbye to the project due to creative differences with the studios, a decision that generated Portman’s discontent.

Nevertheless, Taika Waititi convinced the actress to return to the franchise with a “bolder and brighter” story. “You don’t want Natalie to come back and play the same character who walks around in scientific gear. You know, while Thor is flying, she stays on Earth, saying, ‘When will he come back?’ That’s boring. You want her to be part of the adventure,” said the director.

