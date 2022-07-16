Natalie Portman and her reaction to the post credits scene in Thor 4

Without a doubt one of the most pleasant surprises of Thor: Love and Thunder when it was announced back in 2019, was the return of Natalie Portman. After a long absence and the certainty of not returning to Marvel Studios, the news was well received. Especially since more than as Jane Foster, she came back as Mighty Thor. Portman seems to be very happy with her current moment and in her words the love she has for the character she plays is perceived. This has also happened when she has referred to the post-credits scene of Thor 4.

Jane Foster’s fates at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder could be described as tragic. Victim of a disease as difficult as cancer, fans found themselves hit hard on the tape after the euphoria of seeing her back. However, there would be a possibility that in a turn of events for her we will have her back in the future since in her own words, she is open to whatever she comes up with.

Jane Foster and her arrival in Valhalla in the post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder

Mighty Thor’s arc from the comics was adapted to the big screen in the fourth God of Thunder installment. After the death of her Jane Foster or rather, her soul, she arrives in Valhalla, where she is received by none other than Heimdall (Idris Elba). Well, as we have already mentioned, the actress has opened up about this post-credits scene from Thor 4, which for many will mean the end of Jane Foster. The reality is that not even Portman is clear:

“Certainly, anything is possible. But I’m really not clear on the answer to that.”

Among other things, he also referred to the phrase that Foster whispers to Thor before he dies. If anyone wonders what she told him, it seems that the answer will have to wait, in the words of the actress: “She (Foster) will take that to the grave.”

The truth is that the future of Jane Foster in the MCU is uncertain. We’ll see if, like in the comics, there’s a way for her to come back to life. The truth is that her presence in Thor: Love and Thunder has been full for many. The speculations are many and the plans for Jane Foster would still be soaking.

Source: D23 Inside Disney Podcast