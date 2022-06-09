Entertainment

Natalie Portman and her spectacular physical change in the latest trailer that appears

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are celebrating. The reason? This Monday, April 18, the American film studio has published the first trailer official of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the new installment of the superhero saga. A film that will be released in theaters on July 8.

In the official trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the Natalie Portman’s comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster. In these first images, Marvel offers the first look at Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor.

Video

This is the trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’


The 40-year-old actress appears much more muscular, with a noticeable physical change. In fact, Natalie Portman has thoroughly prepared for the movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

In the trailer itself, we can see a Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor wielding Mjölnir. In addition, this film will bring the presence of Christian Bale as Gorrthe villain of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, as well as Chris Hemsworth (Thor).

The new film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be released in theaters next July 8, 2022.

