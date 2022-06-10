Natalie Portman and her traumatic experience after the success of Léon

At only 12 years old, Natalie Portman achieved global fame after starring in Leon: The Professional. The actress received acclaim for the controversial film, in which she plays a mysterious girl who is left in charge of a hitman.

This movie would be so just the beginning of a successful career and helped her get noticed in Hollywood. However, not everything was positive and Years later, the actress would reveal her “traumatic” experience after the popularity of the film.

What happened to Natalie Portman and Léon?

in conversation with the ar podcastmchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Natalie Portman reflected on her stardom after the premiere of Leon: The Professional. Although he appreciates the success and experience in the film, he also revealed that he brought with him a lot of bad times.

This, due to the sexualization she suffered when she was just a girl and the reprehensible comments he received at the time. “Being sexualized as a child, it took away my own sexuality, because I was terrified”assured.

“It made me feel that the only way to be safe is to be conservative and serious and that they would respect me,” Natalie Portman continued on the effects of reactions. Thus, she assured that, in a conscious way, she began to accept only “serious” roles and that they did not sexualize her.

In addition, he revealed the disturbing message he received when I was 13 years old. Excited I opened my first fan mail and read a rape fantasy a man wrote about me. recalled the Oscar winner about the reprehensible mail.

Along with this, he repudiated another instance of sexualization when he was a minor. This, when a radio show put a countdown to his 18th birthday and when he would come of age.

It is due to the experiences after Lion that Natalie Portman has used her platform to denounce the situations of harassment experienced by women and how the media and industry promote it.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual harassment or violence, you can contact:

Context data. https://www.sernameg.gob.cl/?page_id=27084