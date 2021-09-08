Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in the same film

CINEMA





The two actresses chosen as protagonists of the new but familiar dra by Todd Haynes

The new film project will be entitled May December and will see the two great performers tell the story of a Hollywood actress (Portman) who travels to the picturesque coast of Maine to study the real woman (Moore) she is to play in a film.

The actresses nominated for the Oscars several times Natalie Portman And Julianne Moore are ready to star in a new family drama directed by the acclaimed director Todd Haynes , director among other things of Away from heaven, Carol and the recent Bad waters.

The woman in question was the subject of a tabloid scandal two decades earlier for marrying a man 23 years younger. As Moore’s character and her husband prepare to send their twins off to college, the family dynamic begins to unravel right under the eye of the “under observation” actress.

The script will be written by Samy Burch who is working based on a story of himself and Alex Mechanik. The film will not see the light very soon, shooting has been set to begin in 2022.

“What struck me about Samy Burch’s outstanding script is the way he approached a potentially volatile topic with great observational patience, which allowed him to explore the characters of the story with uncommon subtlety,” said the director Haynes in a note on the sidelines of the news. It will be Haynes’ sixth film with Moore. Finally, it should be remembered that the unpublished documentary by Haynes The Velvet Underground will be presented as a world premiere in the official selection of the next Cannes Film Festival.