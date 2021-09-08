Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore star in the new film by Todd Haynes

The film will be titled May December and will feature two Academy Award-winning actresses: Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore!

The acclaimed director Todd Haynes is preparing for a new drama. From the evocative title May December, the next feature film will feature two Hollywood excellences: Oscar-winning actresses Julianne Moore (Still Alice) And Natalie Portman (The black Swan).

The plot of the film revolves around a Hollywood actress (Portman) who travels to the picturesque coast of Maine to study the life and personality of the woman (Moore) she will play in a film. The woman in question had been at the center of a scandal two decades earlier for marrying a man 23 years her junior. As Julianne Moore’s character and her husband prepare to send their twins to college, family dynamics begin to crumble under Natalie Portman’s watchful eye.

Samy Burch is writing the script, based on his original story co-written with Alex Mechanik. Filming is expected to begin in 2022.

Loading... Advertisements

“What fascinated me about Samy Burch’s exceptional script was the way he dealt with potentially unstable topics with a sort of observational patience that allowed us to explore the characters of the story with an uncommon subtlety”said director Haynes.

This project will mark the sixth time that Haynes and Julianne Moore have worked together. The first time was in 1995 with the film Safe, while the last dates back to 2017 with The room of wonders. The actress has been nominated for Academy Awards 5 times, winning Best Actress in 2015 with the Alzheimer’s drama Still Alice. Natalie Portman, on the other hand, has been nominated for an Oscar 3 times, winning the coveted statuette in 2011 with The black Swan.

Read also – Bad Waters: review of the film by Todd Haynes with Mark Ruffalo