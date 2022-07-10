Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram to star in ‘Lady in the Lake’

AppleTV+ announced today that Byron Bowers, Mike Epps, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross-Wiggins and Pruitt Taylor Vince will star alongside Academy Award winner Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram.”Lady in the Lake,” a new original limited series from Manzana created and directed by Alma Har’el, who also serves as executive producer alongside Portman.

They will complete the cast that also includes Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison Y Brett Gelman.

Currently in production, “Lady in the Lake” is an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. The limited series takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and puts her on the path of Cleo Sherwood (Ingram ), a working woman trying to juggle motherhood, multiple jobs, and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s black progressive agenda.

The recently announced roles that will complete the cast are:

Byron Bowers (“Irma Vep,” “Kimi,” “No Sudden Move,” “Honey Boy”)

NAACP Image Award winner Mike Epps (“The Upshaws,” “Survivor’s Remorse”)

Noah Jupe (“Franklin,” “Honey Boy,” “A Quiet Place”)

Josiah Cross-Wiggins (“A Thousand and One,” “King Richard,” “Masters of the Air”)

Pruitt Taylor Vince (“Gotti,” “Bird Box”)

Endeavor Content serves as the studio and the series is produced by Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America. Har’el is an executive producer along with producing partner Christopher Leggett through their new production company, Zusa; and Portman is an executive producer along with producing partner Sophie Mas. Crazyrose directors Nathan Ross and the late Jean-Marc Vallée, along with Bad Wolf America’s Julie Gardner, are also executive producers, as are POV Entertainment’s Amy J. Kaufman and Layne Eskridge.

The Serie is written by Har’el, along with Sheila Wilson, Zach Shields, Vanessa Baden-Kelley, Briana Belser, Nambi Kelly, Byron Bowers, and Boaz Yakin. Yakin also serves as executive producer. Author Laura Lippman is also an executive producer on the project.

“Lady in the Lake” marks Natalie Portman’s first foray into television, as well as Alma Har’el’s first television project.

Har’el’s film “Honey Boy” earned him the 2019 Sundance “Special Jury Directing Award for Vision and Craftsmanship,” received four Independent Spirit Award nominations, including “Best Director,” and became the first woman to win the DGA Award for her first feature film. She is also the first woman in DGA Awards history to be nominated for both Business Direction (2018) and Narrative Direction (2020).

