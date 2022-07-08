Natalie Portman and other actresses who played controversial characters

The lives of some actresses were never the same again, after the image that their role left them in childhood.

The sexualized representation of some young actresses drew the attention of the public for their unique performances. Jodie Foster in Taxi Driver (1976), Natalie Portman in The Perfect Assassin (1994), Dominique Swain in Lolita (1997) and several other luminaries. they were part of an industry that for a long time normalized roles that were inconvenient for their age. More than controversial, the roles of the then girls are part of a constant debate, which questions the image of minors in the tapes. These have been some of the most controversial characters played by child and adolescent actresses.

Jodie Foster in Taxi Driver

The prostitute girl ‘Iris’ was one of the first referents of child sexualization, the role was played by Jodie Foster with only 12 years in Taxi driver. Although they used a double in scenes of nudity or dialogue with inappropriate language, Martin Scorsese’s film was not without criticism.

Natalie Portman in The Perfect Assassin

The performance of Mathilda, a girl protected by an experienced assassin, Natalie Portman she was harassed for a long time. At 12 years old The little girl did not know that this character would bring her several problems with her image, as it reveals that after being objectified by this situation, she avoided choosing daring roles.

Dakota Fanning in Hounddog

Dakota Fanning brings Lewellen to life, a girl who grows up in a violent environment and poverty. At that time, the actress was 12 years old and something quite questionable was the abuse that her character suffered during filming.

Kirsten Dunst in Interview with the Vampire

The actress Kirsten Dunst cinema debuted at a very young age, one of her roles was that of Claudia, a girl who became a vampire. In one of the scenes she had to kiss Brad Pitt’s character when she was 11 years old and on 31. The actress herself confessed in her adult age the experience of that approach and declared that she “found it disgusting”.

Dominique Swain in Lolita

The plot of the film is based on the relationship between a 40-year-old man and his stepdaughter (Dominic) of 12. The adaptation of the book to the big screen generated a general rejection because it was not possible to collect what was expected at its launch.

When the tape recording was done, Swain was not even a teenager, in addition to carrying a supposed curse for the rest of her career, since she herself once declared that this film marked her destruction as a person.