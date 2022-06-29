Natalie Portman and the car that captivated her admiration on set

With you, Natalie Portman. The talented actress and director has a great career on the big screen. Today we propose to highlight a special car, convertible and English. Next, we delve into an adventure of cinema and automotive culture.

June 28, 2022 3:39 p.m.

Born in Jerusalem, Israelthe 1981, Natalie Portman She is one of the actresses who have outlined the cinema of the Hollywood industry in the last 20 years. If we close our eyes, we can remember her debut on the big screen, when she was still a child, in “Lion”.

actress and director, portman It is without a doubt an icon of cinema. Movies like “Star Wars”, “V for Vendetta”, “Black Swan” or “Song to Song” are just a handful of the films that he had to star in. Actually the list of her filmography is extensive, since she started as a child and has been active ever since.

Natalie’s versatility is remarkable. Comedies, dramas, science fiction, biopics: nothing escapes her acting skills. At Tork we are fans of cinema, and even more so when it is mixed with automotive culture. Today we will go into a filming story.

Many movies and biopics had John Kennedybut the first film to focus on the life and work of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis it was “jackie”, of the year 2016. Directed by the Chilean Pablo Larraín and presented at the Venice Film Festival, this film was highlighted with the award for Best screenplay.

portmanat the feet of jackie, has a fascinating performance that manages to capture the imprint of the president. The costumes, the interior decoration accessories, and the cars are a hit throughout the film. Remember that the plot of the film is set in the 1960s.

As you may suspect, the film required a car from the presidential fleet for its shooting. Stand up, ladies and gentlemen. In jackie the mythical shines Cadillac Fleetwood 75, dated 1963 and with a full body in black, with metallic details in silver. Portman, on set, did show respect for this symbol of North American industry.

The Cadillac Fleetwood 75 It has an 8-cylinder V engine and a displacement of 7733 cm³, this allows it a total power of 231 CV of power managed by a 4-speed manual gearbox. Attention: this Cadillac weighed 2600 kg.

Natalie Portman, in “Jackie”, inside the Cadillac Fleetwood 75.

Now I ask you, reader, Did you see Jackie? Did you notice the presence of the original Cadillac Fleetwood 75?