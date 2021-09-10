Natalie Portman and the grueling training for Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman tells us about her rigorous training routine she underwent to play the mighty Mighty Thor in Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder amazes fans with the return of the Oscar winner Natalie Portman in the role of Jane Foster. Not only will the star return as his character for the first time since Thor: The Dark World of 2013, but his character will take the identity of The Mighty Thor. To prepare for her triumphant return, the actress had to follow a strict training program, she had to put on a lot of muscle mass. The actress revealed the background of her workouts by revealing in an interview with Vanity Fair:

It was really fun. I worked with a coach, Naomi Pendergast, for about four months before production began, and then of course for the entire filming period. We trained a lot with weights and had to drink a lot of protein shakes. A heavyweight workout that I had never done before. Of course, I never aimed to become “bulky”. It was a very physical workout, so there was a lot of work on agility and also on strength.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the official title of the fourth chapter of the MCU universe, but to challenge the Mjolnir this time it will be Jane Foster, Natalie Portman, as confirmed during Comic-Con. The theatrical release is set for May 6, 2022. And what will happen to Chris Hemsworth? The actor will return as the titular Thor alongside Natalie Portman. Other cast members will be Tessa Thompson again in her role as Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok, plus Guardians of the Galaxy including Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan. Christian Bale will play the film’s villain, taking on the role of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, another Jason Aaron creation. Taika Waititi will return to directing.

