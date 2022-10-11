Portman is one of the best-priced actresses today thanks to her participation in the film Thor, in which she has become not only the love of the mythical god of war and struggle, but she even raised her hammer called Mjolnir.

Natalie Portman He has conquered several generations with each of the roles to which he has contributed his essence. Among them, in addition to the film Thorthis the black swan (2010) for which he received a Oscar Award for Best Actress, The perfect assassin (1994), the film that made her known and the saga of starwarsin which she played Princess Padmé Amidala.

Natali Portman in The Perfect Killer. Source: The Trade of Peru.

The entire filmography of portman It has added large amounts of money, which the Celebrity Net Worth portal estimates at 90 million dollars. With this large chest, the actress acquired this incredible house in 2007 for the sum of 6.5 million dollars, and sold it for 8 million dollars in 2022.

The predominant materials in the place are concrete, glass and steel, according to Dirt, which give a mid-century modern style to the complex that brings together a total of 10 acres and 4 thousand square feet of construction, with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

The kitchen is a unique place, despite having a roof, the construction exposes the entire front of the house as it lacks a wall, and therefore gives the feeling of being outdoors. An island that is longer than it is wide allows you to make any type of food, and in the same way to taste the preparations right there.

Natalie Portman and the incredible open-air kitchen of her home in exclusive Montecito. Source: Dirt.

Ample wooden cabinets finish off the wall where the built-in stove has been arranged. Two huge lamps located before and after this space provide light at night, and from here, from the living room or from the room that adjoins the nature of the property, you can see the Pacific Ocean.

In short, a true work of art of housing, away from the world, surrounded by nature, a space that seems more like a spiritual retreat than a home.