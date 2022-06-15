Natalie Portman and the movies she made as a child

some famous began their career when they were children, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale or Jodie Foster. Many of them managed to consolidate their careers as Natalie Portman, qWho started appearing in movies at a very young age and today is one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood.

Natalie Portman was born in Jerusalem, but from a very young age she moved to the United States, a country where she began her career as a model when she was a child, but decided to leave it to make her way into acting. It was so At the age of 13, he had his first opportunity to participate in a movieanext, we remember the first productions in which the famous worked.

​Lion

The first film in which Natalie Portman worked was in the French production, Lion. At just 13 years old, the actress debuted on the big screen in 1994. In this production, Natalie played Mathilda Landoa girl who, due to life circumstances, ends up living with Liona hitman who teaches Mathilda all about her job.

Heat

Natalie Portman’s second film was Heata police drama that managed to bring together actors such as Al Pacino Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer. Although in this production, the actress did not have a leading role, it was undoubtedly a role that marked her. Here she played Lauren Gustafsona girl who loses her life.

In an interview for Los Angeles Times, the actress mentioned that her role affected her.

“When I made Heat she was only 14 years old and she played a girl who died. A year later, I had a fight with my mother and cut myself. I hadn’t done it before and I never did it after, but I think seeing my wrists bleed in a movie definitely affected me,” she mentioned.

Beautiful Girls

Beautiful Gilrs is a film directed by Ted Demme that starred Timothy Hutton as Willie, a 29-year-old pianist who he strikes up a friendship with his 13-year-old neighbor, Marty, played by Natalie Portman.

Thanks to Marty, Willie begins to question his relationship with his girlfriend, Tracy.. This production hit theaters in 1995.

Mars Attacks

Definitely Tim Burton is one of the most recognized directors of the science fiction genre and in 1996 he directed the film Mars Attacks. In this production, the story of some Martians that surround the Earth is toldso the president of the United States gathers his best specialists to try to communicate with the Aliens and thus avoid a catastrophe.

In mars attackNatalie Portman plays Taffy Dale, the president’s teenage daughter. Also starring in the film are Jack Nicholson as President James Dale, Glenn Close as the First Lady, as well as Pierce Brosnan, Michael J. Fox and Sarah Jessica Parker.

