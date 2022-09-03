Natalie Portman and the tenth anniversary of her wedding celebrated in Cadaqués

One of the highest grossing movies this summer, Thor: Love and Thunder has a female lead Natalie Portman, an emerging actress who currently stands out the most in the United States, with her international projection as well. A powerfully attractive, cultured woman who is far from being the prototype of the frivolous star. In some way she is related to Spain, a country she adores, knows something of our Spanish language and has spent some vacations with us. Without going any further on the Costa Brava where, near Cadaques (Gerona) and not far from where Salvador Dalí lived, on August 4, 2012 he celebrated his betrothal by the Jewish rite. Tenth anniversary who has celebrated in his American residence with the great love of his life, Benjamin Millepiedwith whom she has two beautiful children, five and ten years old, whom she adores, of whom she is very attentive to their growth and education, apart from her artistic activity.

Natalie Portman was born in Jerusalem forty-one years ago on June 9. Her real name is Neta-Lee Hershlag. He became a US citizen. She graduated in Psychology from Harvard University and preferred to dedicate herself professionally to cinema, where she has been developing her facets as an actress, director and producer. She made her screen debut in 1994 in the movie Lion. His big break was provided by his role in black swan, in whose filming she met her husband, the aforementioned choreographer Benjamín Millepied. And she not only passionately lived that love but for her interpretation she would receive the Oscar in 2010. Before her courtship she had had relationships with other actors, among whom was Gael Garcia Bernal. But with Benjamin he has found, as was said before, “the last of his shoe”, the perfect companion.

As for other important films, it was Padme Amidala in the second trilogy of starwars. until Thor: Love and Thunder It has made her, as we said at the beginning, a great star. Of course, she had to sacrifice herself to the fullest to be in top physical shape, as it was necessary to embody her character, a scientist named Jane Foster, Powerful Thor, who has the hammer Mjolnir in her hands. A weapon that provides power to the god Thor.

The plot of this legend is based on a comic from the past that has been brought to the screen in a sequel from 2012 to 2019, starting with “Thor: God of Thunder”. the heroine is such Jane Foster played by Natalie Portman. Who continues to be the astrophysicist of previous films in which it was released in the recent month of July. Converted into the Goddess of Thunder, Natalie has been involved in all the filming, to the point, as we were aiming, of ending many days exhausted by the harshness of some sequences.

There is a contrast between the Natalie Portman of that imaginary character with that of her particular life. Because aside from her profession, she has been carrying out work in defense of women’s rights, an activity that takes time and dedication. Her IQ rises to 175. She is only one meter and fifty seven centimeters tall. And she is tenacious in nature, very active. As an anecdote she is co-owner of a football club, Angel Citywith a women’s team in which it has been defending that its players have to earn the same money equivalent to that of men in others of the same category.

Given such an attractive personality, we have no doubt that Natalie Portman will go even further than she is right now. As intelligent as combative.