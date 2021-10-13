News

Natalie Portman: “Being sexualized as a child didn’t make me feel safe. I was afraid.”

“I tried to appear serious, intelligent, conservative. To have respect and not be treated as an object “. Natalie Portman spoke during the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, where she retraced her acting career, which began at just 12 with a starring role in Luc Besson’s “Leon”.

“I was aware that I was seen as a ‘Lolita’,” says Portman, “Being sexualized as a child I think took away my sexuality. I was afraid, it made me think that to be safe I had to appear serious, intelligent, conservative ”. This is why when he was a teenager I didn’t want to shoot love scenes and “over time I would have started to choose less sexy parts, I was worried about how I was perceived”.

“Many are not convinced that I am actually very serious and rigid,” she said, “It is an impression that I cultivated consciously, it made me feel safe. ‘If they respect me they won’t see me as an object’, I thought ”. The defense mechanism, he says, worked.

The actress says she built a fortress to protect herself from unwanted attention when she was a young actress: “At that age you have your sexuality, your desire, you want to explore. But you don’t feel safe when several grown men show interest in you. ”

