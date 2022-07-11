Natalie Portman bets on the best highlights to leave you gray and show off luminous hair

After seeing Natalie Portman on her Instagram account, in the newsroom we wondered if the actress had decided to go gray by joining the gray blending fever. And the point is that although according to several stylists we have consulted it is not about their gray hair, we have discovered that it is about the most flattering highlights and that without a doubt, you are going to ask your hairdresser because they allow you to show off your hair. lightest brown and even make the best transition if you decide leave your gray hair.

Ash highlights for chestnuts

The actress Natalie Portman wears highlights in ash blonde color and with the technique face frame that add extra light to her face and combines them with darker and lighter strands that give density to her fine hair. And in addition, this type of highlights are ideal for letting gray hair grow, spacing out visits to the hairdresser and providing an interesting play of chiaroscuro that gives dimension to the hair.

how do you tell us Ana Matteu, hair stylist from the hairdresser In Viso“we could say that although Natalie Portman has always gone for warmer hair colors for her mane, she has incorporated some cool pigmented highlights this time to get her hair to lighten without drastic changes. And now that it is summer, it is a way to balance color as it sweetens and flatters your skin tone”.

A version of the spike wicks

We recently told you how the herringbone highlights for hair had become the highlights with which to leave gray hair gradually and very naturally and also these ash highlights by Natalie Portman are combined with other very fine highlights such as babylights highlights to achieve more light in the hair and soften the features more of the face

It may interest you