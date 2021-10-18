News

Natalie Portman biography: who she is, age, height, weight, children, husband, Instagram and private life

Natalie Portman pseudonym of Natalie Hershlag, American-naturalized Israeli actress, director, film producer and activist, born in Jerusalem on June 9, 1981, And high one meter and sixty centimeters, weight unavailable and has brown eyes and hair.

An only child, she attended Syosset High School where she received good grades especially in mathematics. He is fluent in Hebrew and English, knows French, German, Japanese and has been studying Arabic for some years.

She began her career as a model, but in 1994 she was offered a leading role in the film Léon from Luc Besson. Then there are countless films in which he took part, as to name a few: His Majesty (Your Highness), Friends lovers and … (No Strings Attached), Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Knight of Cups, Dreaming is living (A Tale of Love and Darkness), Insensitive Bastards (The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards ), Jane Got a Gun, Planetarium, Song to Song, Annihilation (Annihilation), Vox Lux, La mia vita con John F. Donovan (The Death and Life of John F. Donovan), Lucy in the Sky, Avengers: Endgame, and several others.

Plus Natalie is producer, director and screenwriter of different films. Countless i awards and acknowledgments received throughout his career to date.

In private life is married to Benjamin Millepied and the couple is a parent of two sons: Aleph born on 14 June 2011, Amalia born February 22, 2017. You can follow Natalie on her Instagram profile Oficial @natalieportman.


