Natalie Portman brandished the hammer in the trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder”

What a thrill! Actress Natalie Portman wore the best version of her as Thor in the official preview of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Recall that the star appeared in the first two films of the saga as the scientist Jane Foster.

The film is the fourth in the saga dedicated to the corpulent god with blonde hair by Chris Hemsworth. Marvel has him scheduled as a release date on July 8. On this occasion, Thor is searching for peace and finding meaning in his own life.

“These hands were once used for battle, now they are humble tools of peace, I need to find out exactly who I am,” Thor said in the clip. “My days as a superhero are over!” he later added.

It should be noted that in “Thor: Love and Thunder” the hero of another franchise will also appear. This is Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt.

As in “Thor: Ragnarok”, the third film in the franchise, this next film will be directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who co-wrote the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

What is it about?

Despite the internal journey that the main character, Thor, wants to embark on, there will be several factors that will sabotage it.

According to Deadline, bad things are afoot in the galaxy when Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale, rises to power. The villain wants to destroy all the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi). However, an unexpected heroine seems to be the real hope in this story: Jane Foster, who, as you can see in the clip, takes control of the hammer, Mjolnir, as the new Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr the God Butcher’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

On the other hand, in the comic Jane Foster suffers from breast cancer and Portman clarified that this stage of her character will be dealt with in the plot of the film in an interview with the digital medium Fatherly in 2020.

“I can’t say too much. I’m so excited. I’m starting to train, to build muscles. If there can be all these superheroines, the more there are, the better. I’m trying to think: It’s based on the Mighty Thor graphic novel. On the one hand, he is going through cancer treatment and apart from that he is a superhero, “she told several months ago.