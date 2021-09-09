Natalie Portman celebrates 40 years

Natalie Portman accomplishes 40 years. Full of things. Both in private life and on the career side. Born in Jerusalem on June 9, 1981, raised in America, on the big screen since he was 13 (debut in the role of Mathilda, the girl of the Léon by Luc Besson), the actress Oscar Prize that we are about to see again at the cinema in the role of female version of Thor (in Thor: Love and Thunder) between takes also had time to graduating from Harvard with a degree in psychology, from write a children’s book (Natalie Portman’s fables), to spend oneself for noble causes (famous for example his battles against abuse of women and children and for animal rights), to dispense vegan cooking lessons on Instagram.

There his day, not surprisingly, starts at six. “For do many things before waking up my children Amalia and Aleph“. Both were born from the marriage with the dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied. The two met in 2009 on the set of Black Swan which earned her the Oscar (he had been hired to teach her to dance like a real ballerina), in 2012 they gave birth to the firstborn Aleph, in 2013 they said “yes” in secret with Jewish rite in a private residence, in 2017 they welcomed the second child Amalia. And they are more and more in love: “Winning the Oscar was great, but finding a husband was even betterPortman said. “When I met Benjan, I had the impression that the last puzzle box of my life had found its place.” While Millepied declared: “Natalie has a rare intelligence and is extraordinarily seductive: a combination that made it absolutely irresistible in my eyes ».

Last February, after the actress was photographed with “Suspicious forms”, the American media had talked about a third child on the way. News flatly denied, via Instagram, by the person concerned: “Hey, I am absolutely not pregnant. How is it possible that in 2021 there is still speculation about a pregnancy based on the shape of a woman’s body?“. No baby number three, at least for now. On the other hand, life, to the new forty-year-old Natalie, has already given so many things.

READ ALSO

Sienna Miller and Archie Keswick, is a new couple born?

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Kim Kardashian after divorce from Kayne West feels “a failure”

READ ALSO

Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino married, the (beautiful) official wedding photo