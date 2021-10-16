Natalie Portman Clarifies Her Role In Thor: Love & Thunder: “Don’t Call Me Lady Thor”

In a recent new interview, the superstar Natalie Portman is back to talk about the highly anticipated Thor: Love & Thunder, fourth chapter of the standalone saga starring Chris Hemsworth set in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In particular, Portman wanted to clarify her position and role within the film written and directed by Taika Waititi: the actress, who played Jane Foster in Thor, Thor 2 And Avengers: Endgame, in fact, will return in the shoes of the human scientist but has also been widely sponsored that in the course of the film it will become the new Thor.

It is unclear if he will take the place of the God of Thunder as Hemsworth, who however has guaranteed that Thor 4 will not be his last MCU film, but one thing is certain: Natalie Portman will not be Lady Thor, she will be the Mighty Thor. Here’s what the actress said:

“Jane will have the powers, but they won’t be exactly the same as Thor’s. This is his version. It is not a Lady Thor, it is the Mighty Thor.“

What do you think about it? What are your expectations for the film? Tell us in the comment section.

For other insights, we refer you to the news of Christian Bale’s landing in Australia for the filming of Thor: Love & Thunder, in which he will play the villain; Plus, that’s when filming will begin.