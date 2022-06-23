Entertainment

Natalie Portman completely transformed her body being vegan

Photo of James James57 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    Women who have paved the way for the LGBT community in fashion

    01:01

  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have a good relationship despite the drama of their separation

    01:13

  • Kim Kardashian changes her image by removing one of her most iconic features

    01:05

  • Alex Hoyer reveals what his courtship with Danna Paola is like: “I’m living a super real love”

    01:22

  • Chiquis Rivera shares her best remedy to lift her buttocks and includes wine

    01:18

  • Elon Musk’s daughter seeks to change her name and asks not to be related to her father

    01:04

  • Vocalist of the MS Band loses 83 pounds and that’s how he did it

    01:05

  • Carmen Villalobos shows all the ways to wear crop tops this summer

    01:13

  • Romeo Santos appears for the first time with his three children

    01:13

  • Issabela Camil comes out in defense of her marriage and Sergio Mayer

    01:13

  • Camila Cabello changes her look and has the ideal blonde for brunettes

    01:11

  • Jennifer Lopez has the perfect look to travel without losing style

    01:08

  • Greeicy shows her postpartum waist and what exercises she uses to flatten her abdomen

    01:31

  • William Levy gives a style lesson during the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show

    01:08

  • Kylie Jenner, Anitta and more famous are ‘undressed’ with the new fashion print

    01:25

  • Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo de Paul no longer hide their romance, here is the evidence

    01:04

  • Kim Kardashian says ‘goodbye’ to thongs and uses this new type of bikini to lift her butt

    01:11

  • Rebel Wilson shows off his romantic trip with his girlfriend in Italy

    01:04

  • They compare Yuya’s baby with Kylie Jenner’s daughter for this reason

    01:05

Source link

Photo of James James57 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Bali, a divine pleasure of crystal clear waters between volcanoes, jungles and rice fields

2 mins ago

The scarf, the summer accessory to achieve the most sophisticated looks

13 mins ago

Anne Hathaway and her skincare routine for beautiful skin without botox!

24 mins ago

Scarlett Johansson accentuated beauties in Black Widow costume

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Reddit WhatsApp
Back to top button