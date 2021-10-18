Natalie Portman confirms that I will be playing The Mighty Thor in Thor 4

Thor: Love and Thunder aka Thor 4 will mark Natalie Portman’s official return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster. After starring in Thor And Thor: The Dark World, Portman had decided to retire from the role of Jane Foster, but then during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con Portman took the stage and director Taika Waititi solemnly handed her the iconic Mjølnir, confirming not only the return of the actress, but also that Jane would become Thor in the fifth film dedicated to the God of thunder.

Curiosity Thor 4: Chris Hemsworth posts a photo of his training and Chris Pratt replies

During a recent host at Jimmy Kimmel Live !, Portman confirmed that he has spent time in Australia preparing for the start of filming on “Thor 4” and that he is working hard to get in shape to become the lead heroine. The actress claims she doesn’t know much about the film, but is currently focusing on the physical part of the role.

I’m just trying to train to look like an action figure… Yes, The Mighty Thor. Jane Foster’s Thor is called The Mighty Thor.

Portman was also asked about Chris Hemsworth, his co-star in the film and titular Thor; we left the actor at the end of Avengers: Endgame in his bearded and pot-bellied version in the “Dude” de The Big Lebowsky and then we found him recently on Instagram in great shape in an image taken during a training session.

It is from another world. I also feel so inexperienced at what muscles do and how they become like, like, does the blood drain you when you use the muscles? Promises well. There is a lot of pressure. I will look like his granny next to him.

Along with Hemsworth and Portman, in “Thor 4” we will also find Tessa Thompson in the role of Valkyrie from Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi as Korg and Chris Pratt in the role of Star-Lord of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The Marvel Cinematic Universe will instead welcome the newcomer Christian Bale, who after playing Batman will go to the other side of the fence playing a mysterious villain about whom nothing is known at the moment.

Regarding Portman’s role as Jane Fister / The Mighty Thor, the actress confirmed in an interview with Yahoo! that the plot of “Thor 4” will follow that of the comics with Foster fighting a cancer.

I am really excited. I’m starting to train for muscle. If there can be all these superheroes, the more the better. [Il film] is based on The Mighty Thor comic. She is facing cancer treatment and is a secret superhero.

In the comics Jane falls ill with cancer after her family dies. Jane will be assisted in that of Asgard, but will refuse to be cured with magic and one day she will prove that she is worthy of wielding Mjolnir at a time when Thor has instead lost the ability to wield the magic hammer. Jane will never reveal that she is The Mighty Thor, but sadly she will discover that there is a price to pay for managing the power of the Thunder God, every time Jane uses the power of the hammer and transforms into the Goddess of Thunder, her cancer. it advances inexorably.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for release in theaters on February 11, 2022.

Source: ComicBook