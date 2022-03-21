Natalie Portman dazzles with total red look and mini dress

How to combine the color red: tricks from fashion experts

The trends that the catwalks advanced in the presentation of their 2022 collections begin to be seen repeatedly in the ‘street-style’. If Miu Miu predicted that the mini silhouettes would win the game, fashion consultants have already begun to echo of the dictation and, also, the most famous celebrities are incorporating this type of cut in their bets to harmonize their outfits.

The last to do so, although not in the extreme version pointed out by the fashion firm led by Miuccia Prada, has been Natalie Portman. The actress attended the premiere of the film yesterday Pachinkoin the city of Los Angeles, dressed in a surprising set with which she captured all eyes.

It was not Miu Miu, nor one of its flagship firms, Dior. Magda Butrym was the brand in charge of dressing the actress for this occasion with a total look passion red Made up of a mini dress with straps fitted to the body with a heart-shaped bodice at the neckline and a slight flared cancan style from the waist area. He coordinated this romantic piece with a blazer in structured wool with shoulder pads by the same firm and satin pumps with a fine heel.

Natalie Portman always surprises us. She is one of the most inspiring actresses because of her sophisticated style to which she always adds some twist differentiator. On this occasion, in addition to opting for one of the most flattering colors, shows that mini dresses are back with a bang and that can be one of the most suitable garments to step on the red carpet at any age as long as you know how to wear it with elegance.

The must of style sentence that this year the silhouettes, the shorter and mini, the better. Natalie Portman is just one more example of this. Although elegance used to pass only through long designs with a tail, now style codes change and they reinvent themselves to dilute, once again, generational limits and democratize fashion.

