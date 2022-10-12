Natalie Portman Defends ‘Star Wars’ Prequels and ‘The Professional (Lion)’ From Bad Reviews

With the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi and its relative triumph among the spectators of starwars an old debate has been reopened: were the prequels of george lucas? Why now, twenty years later, do they seem to have found their audience? There is no single answer to these questions, but it does seem clear that a current of vindication of the trilogy is being generated. A wave to which one of its protagonists has now wanted to add, Natalie Portman.

The actress is currently promoting Thor: Love and thunderin which he returns as a Jane Foster much stronger and worthy of the hammer. The expectation with the film directed by Taika Waititi is maximum, but Portman has not forgotten when Thor: The Dark World It became one of the most criticized films in the MCU. That’s where the prequels come in. StarWars.

“also happened with The professional (Leon). She was butchered by critics and now, despite having been in Marvel movies, she’s the main thing people approach me for.. That and the prequels of starwars They are two examples of things that, when they were released, I said to myself: ‘My God, this is a disaster’. And years later both are adored”, Natalie Portman reflects in an interview.

The one who was a good friend of Padme Amidala and protagonist of the new Disney + series, Ewan McGregoragrees with Portman and adds some of the reasons: “It was nice to see them now knowing that people love them. Knowing that the kids we made them for at the time have now grown up and still love those movies very much, it’s a nice feeling”, commented the actor with the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Padme Amidala isn’t coming back, but Jane Foster is about to next july 8. Who knows, maybe in a few years it will end up being the role that Natalie Portman holds dearest.

