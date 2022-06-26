Natalie Portman exhibits the result of her physical training at the premiere of ‘Thor’

Natalie Portmann. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The long-awaited Marvel mega-production, Thor: love and thunderand some Hollywood stars have gathered there, including one of the stars of the film: Natalie Portman.

The artist has shown once again that she is not afraid of challenges. Recall that in 2003 she graduated in Psychology from Harvard University, in 2005 she completely shaved her hair to participate in the project v for Vendetta and in 2011 she won the Oscar for Best Actress for the black swan, a role for which she prepared as a true classical dancer with her now husband, professional dancer Benjamin Millepied. now natalie has left his comfort zone again for the new installment of the adventures of the God of Thunder in which she shows off a much more toned figure than we have seen in the premiere.

Natalie Portmann. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The actress has chosen for the premiere at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles a Celine minidress in metallic fabric that revealed the toned figure for which she has worked in the gym for this new installment of the Marvel film. Portman already announced in 2020 that eating healthy and exercising had been the secret of her transformation and has recently revealed more details about the process: “We’ve had amazing stuntmen who did the really hard stuff, but there was still the big challenge of running and jumping and sword and hammer fighting.”has confessed to the specialized publication TotalFilm.

Natalie Portmann. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The star also acknowledged that “it was definitely very helpful to be strong. To carry the weight of the cape all day you want to strengthen your upper body.” In addition, the American born in Jerusalem has added that “it is very exciting to be able to be a superhero. And there is no guide that comes and tells you how to do it. I’ve been training for a long time before and during (filming), and I’ve been doing the whole protein shake thing.“.

The result of her effort is obvious and, in addition to the premiere, we have also witnessed the physical changes that the actress maintains after filming with the black neckline she has chosen to attend as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. And it is that, although in his statements he ensures that the work of arms, back and chest have been the most important to overcome the physical load of each scene, his outfits reveal the ultra-toned legs that the 41-year-old star wears.

Continue reading the story

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

ON VIDEO: Iman Vellani, from comic book fan to Marvel superheroine