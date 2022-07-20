Natalie Portman explains how she got taller in Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman had been missing in the last installment of Thorbut his return has made Jane Foster returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe more powerful than ever to star Thor: Love and Thunder.

The tape tells us how Thor must leave his spiritual retreat to face Gorr, the butcher of Gods who threatens the destruction of his entire race.

To stop him, Thor will ask for help from two infallible allies: the Valkyrie King played by Tessa Thompson and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster. What Thor does not expect is that now Jane is able to wield the hammer Mjolnir thus becoming Thor.

Natalie Portman’s trick to be taller in Thor: Love and Thunder

The problem that Natalie Portman encountered when embodying her character again is that now she had to be bigger, not only in musculature, but also in height. According to the comics, the Goddess of Thunder must have been about six feet tallwhile the height of the actress did not reach one meter sixty.

Chatting with D23 Insider Disney Podcast, Natalie Portman explained that during the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder a platform had to be built elongated to allow her to walk a few inches taller while on stage. The actress explained the procedure in this way: “we would do a rehearsal, we would see the path that he would be walking on the scene, and they would build the platform”.

All of Chris Hemsworth’s children are in Thor: Love and Thunder, although he is full of praise for his firstborn

The platform became an especially important element when Natalie Portman shared the screen with Tessa Thompson or Chris Hemsworthso that the dimensions of the Goddess of Thunder could be clearly seen, although “the poor” they had to dodge it and “pretend they weren’t jumping on a platform”.

Thor: Love and Thunder It premiered in theaters on July 8 and later it will be incorporated into the Disney Plus catalog, thus joining the previous installments of the saga already available on the platform: Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarök (2017).