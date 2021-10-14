Natalie Portman fears “physical confrontation” with Chris Hemsworth in Thor 4

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman will make her long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster. However, we will see a completely different side of the character, as she is set to morph into the brand new – at least for the audience in the hall – Mighty Thor.

It was at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con that Portman took to the stage in Hall H holding Mjolnir, officially confirming her involvement in the highly anticipated new film. Taika Waititi. Since then, she has been training to make sure she is in the best shape possible to play the female version of the Thunder God.

Most recently, the actress appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel show (via CBM), talking about the time she is spending in Australia ahead of the start of production and the work she is doing to better prepare to return to the shared universe. . Speaking of the awesome muscles of Chris Hemsworth (who in the last few days had shared a new photo of her incredible physique on social media), Portman admitted that she felt a little pressured at the idea of ​​returning to acting alongside her.

“Seems otherworldly”, the actress joked. “And then I feel really ignorant about these matters… about how muscles work, how they become like that. For example, where does the blood go when you use your muscles? Why do they look so pale. Or maybe it’s more of a bricklayer tan problem (laughs). It looks great and that’s why there is a lot of pressure. I’ll look like your grandmother in comparison. “

Thor: Love and Thunder is the official title of the fourth chapter on the adventures of the God of Thunder in the MCU, but to wield Mjolnir this time will be Jane Foster, played again by Natalie Portman, as confirmed on Saturday during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con. The theatrical release is set for February 11, 2022.

Taika Waititi will return to directing a Marvel Studios movie later Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson will reprise their respective roles as Thor and Valkyrie after their last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. The inspiration for the project comes from the comic book “The Mighty Thor”, described by Waititi as “the perfect combination of emotion, love, thunder and exciting stories with the first female Thor in the universe”.