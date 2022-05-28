Natalie Portman fights differently than Chris Hemsworth

Thor 4 will be the next movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to hit theaters and alongside Chris Hemsworth will be Natalie Portman.

One of the great attractions of the film Thor 4 is to be able to see the relationship between Jane FosterNatalie Portman Y Thor (Chris Hemsworth)especially knowing that she will receive the power of the God of Thunder and you can handle the Mjolnir.

But even though they will have similar power, the director of Thor 4, Taika Waititihas revealed that his way of fighting will be very different.

“She’s up there. I mean, everyone who’s read those comics would agree that Mighty Thor (Jane Foster) is insanely cool.”

“The fighting style is completely different from Thor’s style. You have to play to people’s strengths, and Natalie Portman obviously dances and does ballet and stuff. She has a kind of dance feeling when she fights. It is very precise and smooth. She’s cool in a different way than Chris Hemsworth is. He uses brute force.”

in the trailer for Thor 4 we can see some pretty incredible action scenes of both characters, so the movie will surely offer a lot of emotions.

What will the movie be about?

Thor 4 will link directly to Avengers: Endgamesince the character of Chris Hemsworth will be with the Guardians of the Galaxy. He will have a mid-life crisis and stop looking for adventures, but the arrival of Jane FosterNatalie Portman it will change things. Since he still has great feelings towards his ex-girlfriend. But everything will be complicated because Gorr, the butcher of the gods (Christian Bale) He has decided to take revenge and will be a threat like no other that the heroes have faced.

Thor 4 will debut in theaters on July 8, 2022. The rest of Marvel installments where they appear Natalie Portman Y Chris Hemsworth can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.