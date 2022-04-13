Entertainment

Natalie Portman, Franck Gastambide, Alicia Keys… which stars have a higher than average IQ? (PICTURES)

Photo of James James
Season 1 of HPI and its heroine with great intellectual abilities land on the Disney+ platform. The opportunity to take an overview of the personalities with an IQ higher than the average.

From this Wednesday, April 13, subscribers to the streaming platform Disney+ – which is full of novelties in April – will be able to discover or review season 1 of HPI, originally broadcast on TF1 and for which a second season is planned. In this series carried by Audrey Fleurot and Mehdi Nebbou, the heroine, Morgane Alvaro, has a high intellectual potential (HPI) and helps the police to solve investigations. The opportunity to look into this detective comedy but also to take an overview of the stars who have an IQ higher than the average.

why watch HPIavailable on Disney+?

Audrey Fleurotwho deciphers Morgane’s colorful look and reveals whether the tiger tattoo is also hers, signs here a performance in contrast to her previous roles as a fatal and icy femme fatale (gears, A French village…). She embodies a colorful main character, who brings a nice touch of humor and spontaneity to the plots. Morgane Alvaro, her dynamism and her naturalness will hook you from the opening scene, a wild dance. Even if with this heroine, some cursors – look, situation, attitude, way of speaking – are pushed a little far at the start, Morgane gains in subtlety and depth as the episodes progress. And his duet with Mehdi Nebbou, in the skin of the taciturn cop Adam Karadec, hits the mark!

Which stars have a higher than average IQ?

A number of celebrities have reported higher than average intelligence quotients over the course of their careers. Thus, recently, on the French side, it was the singer Amel Bent, the actor Franck Gastambide, or the tennis player Alizé Lim who confided in their experience of HPI. Internationally, high IQs include personalities like Natalie Portman, Alicia Keys, Ashton Kutcher, Emma Watson, Cindy Crawford, Meryl Streep and Shakira. Find out more in our slideshow!

