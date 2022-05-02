Natalie Portman, from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, surprises with physical transformation: you can see big muscles | Entertainment Cinema and Series

The actress revealed that she had to go through a whole process to reach the ideal musculature to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). We tell you all the details about it.

Natalie Portman’s transformation for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The last time Portman played Jane Foster for a Marvel movie was in 2013 with ‘Thor: The Dark World’. She will now return to this role again, but with an unexpected twist, as it is known that her astrophysicist will become Mighty Thor, the female version of the god of thunder.

However, after the official trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ came out, the actress surprised her fans not only because of her new role as a Marvel heroine, but also because of the obvious physical changes she had to make to consolidate her character.

In an interview for Vanity Fair, Portman revealed some of the secrets behind the increased muscle he had to gain to bring this role to life.

In addition to intense physical training under the supervision of a professional, which included exercises with weights and resistance to create volume in her muscles, the actress also had to consume many protein-based shakes.

It was fun. I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think, four months before shooting and then obviously throughout the shoot. It was very physical

In another interview she had on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show, she confessed that she had trouble adapting to the workouts and routines that were assigned to her, but what helped her to continue working hard was, to everyone’s surprise, the pandemic.

And it is that during the free time that he had as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was able to organize himself in a better way to work on the complementary food that he had to manage to prepare his body to perform such exercises.

It’s not the first time Portman has changed physically for a movie.

Let us remember that it is not the first time that the actress demonstrates her professionalism in her roles by drastically changing her physical appearance.

In 2010, she had to lose around 20 pounds to play the perfect ballet dancer in ‘The Black Swan’, for which she ate a diet based on almonds and carrots and trained an average of eight hours a day.

Such effort, in addition to her dazzling performance, led her to win the Oscar for Best Actress for that film.

Going from impersonating a skinny ballet dancer to a muscular superhero must be a big change. For this reason, Natalie Portman confessed that she had never felt so strong in her entire life, because she ultimately had to completely change her physical complexion to play her role in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

“It definitely helps you get into character, and it definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently, you feel different. I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life.”