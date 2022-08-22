Natalie Portman grew 12 inches for ‘Thor 4’ (and without the help of digital effects) – Movie News

Natalie Portman, who we will see as Mighty Thor in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, had to look taller in the recording of the film and this is what they did on set to make it possible.

The first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder showed Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor. In 2019 it was announced that this would be the case, but seeing her in the trailer as the goddess of thunder and holding Mjolnir was quite exciting for the fandom.

Do you remember that, after the events of the infinity saga, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) gave up his superhero career? In Thor 4 we will see the appearance of the antagonistic Gorr the butcher of the gods (Christian bale), which forces Thor to form a team with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman)—who now wields Mjolnir—to take him down.

Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor in the first trailer for Thor 4.



Becoming the goddess of thunder involved Portman training for 10 months prior to filming to build muscle mass. In an interview with VarietyPortman said: “I definitely got bigger than ever. You realize and, ‘Oh, this must be so different, walking around the world like this.'”.

In addition to having arms as muscular as possible, Mighty Thor is just over 1.80 meters tall, almost 30 centimeters taller than the actress. “As a woman who is 5’1″, I don’t know if I will ever be cast as a 5’1″ character again. I really enjoyed people seeing me so big.”.

Portman trained for more than 10 months to build muscle mass.



Taika Waititi, the director of Thor: Love and Thunder, and the production team needed to find a way to get Portman the right height for the scenes where he was walking with the other leads. And, to the surprise of many, Portman revealed that the solution was simpler than you might think..

We’d rehearse the scene, they’d see the path and then they’d build a path that was about a foot off the ground, and I’d just walk on it.

Tessa Thompson also talked about the process of making Portman look taller for his role as Mighty Thor, laughing: “they called him deck [plataforma, en español]but depending on the accent sometimes it sounded like something else”. “It was one of our jokes,” Portman said.

Portman ended by reflecting on the rather strict exercise routine that is required to work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a superhero.

“It’s quite an intense and quite disciplined lifestyle. Chris works very, very hard. Every time he has a break, he has to be doing some kind of training.. It is also eating, saunas, ice baths and sleeping. All this so that everything looks good. It’s a full time job!”

It takes less for Thor: Love and Thunder hit movie theaters. On July 7, while you watch the movie on the big screen, you can pay attention to Portman’s height.