Natalie Portman has a successful scientific career at Harvard

Natalie Portman She is an artist of challenges, proof of this is her outstanding scientific career at Harvard University, which very few know about. The Hollywood star has not hesitated to take any challenge that has arisen throughout her career, but which has led her to become one of the most successful actresses in the industry; she herself has declared herself a fan of adventures that involve greater danger.

“The risk led me to one of my greatest professional achievements. But if I had known my own limitations, I would never have taken the risk”stressed Natalie Portman during a conference at Harvard University andn 2015.

Natalie Portman He made his film debut at the age of 12 with the film Leon: The Professionalsurely, without knowing that it would not only become a Hollywood staralso in an outstanding personality of the scientific communityWell, few know that the famous decided to prioritize her education, without neglecting acting.

The actress, born in Jerusalem in 1981, was one of the best-known faces on the big screen by 1999, year in which she was admitted to Harvard University. Then he had already won over the public with his participation in Martians to attack! (by Tim Burton) and his leading role in Star War: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

The scientific studies that Natalie Portman did

In the late 1990s, Natalie Portman walked through the doors of America’s oldest educational institution. Although initially she the actress He came to consider that “he was not smart enough”at Harvard University he formed a career, just as successful as in the cinema.

In 2004 graduated from college with a degree in Psychology. Portman posted two scientific articless: the first is titled Simple method to demonstrate the enzymatic production of hydrogen from sugar; and the second is named Frontal lobe activation during object permanence: data from an infrared spectroscopy.

Subsequently, he made a postgraduate at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. And in 2006 she was invited to lecture at a course on terrorism and counterterrorism at the Columbia University. It is worth mentioning that Natalie Portman speaks six languages: English, Hebrew, French, German, Spanish and Japanese.

The day he admitted he’d rather be smart than a movie star

Nearly a decade after earning her degree, the performer returned to Harvard University where he gave a speech in honor of the students who were about to graduate that year. During the conference, Portman recalled some of the most complicated passages that he experienced during his time at university.

“Today I feel like when I first came to Harvard, in 1999. When I came in I thought I had made a mistake, that I wasn’t smart enough to be here. (…) Every time she opened her mouth, she tried to prove that she was not a dumb actress.”, he mentioned in 2015.

She stressed that she decided to focus on her education, even though this meant putting her life as an actress at risk. “I didn’t care if (college) was going to ruin my career. I’d rather be smart than a movie star.”

Her powerful feminist speeches

Beyond his triumph outside and inside the classroom. Natalie Portman is a fervent defender of women’s rights, as demonstrated at the Oscars 2020, ceremony to which he attended wearing a black cape that had embroidered on the edges, in gold thread, the names of all female directors who were not nominated in recent years, this for make visible the lack of representation and recognition of the female gender in the industry.

A few years ago, she told the story of how she became a feminist in a speech she gave during a demonstration. At just 13 years old and after the premiere of León, Natalie had to face the threat of an adult man who she described in a letter from her how she wanted to rape her.

“I excitedly opened my first fan mail letter to read a rape fantasy a man had written to me. (…) On the local radio, an announcer started a countdown to my 18th birthday, the date when it would be legal for someone to sleep with me.Movie critics talked about my budding breasts and I understood very quickly, even though I was 13 years old, that if I was going to express myself sexually, I was going to feel insecure, and that men would feel entitled to debate and objectify my body, much to my discomfortr,” he noted.

amt