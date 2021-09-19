Natalie Portman has published a children’s book that combats gender stereotypes

Natalie Portman he wants his children, and with them many other children, to challenge them gender stereotypes. His is a real one mission, which began while he was telling fairy tales to his first-born (Aleph, 9 years old) and second-born (Amalia, 4). During the typical moment of reading that belongs to every mum (and dad since we are aligned with Portman in the holy war against gender stereotypes), she found herself forced to change many of the pronouns of the characters present.
“I found myself changing pronouns in many of their books because they have an overwhelmingly greater presence of male characters, disproportionate to reality,” said the actress in an interview with HELLO! magazine.
For this reason, the 39-year-old star posted Fables, a collection of three famous children’s tales reinterpreted in a less masculine key that wants to fight and, hopefully, break down gender stereotypes.
A book for the little ones of which the celeb had given us the social announcement in September 2020 (by publishing the following shot on her official Instagram profile) and which unfortunately does not stop being current. We use the term Unfortunately because the problem related to gender stereotyping is widespread in all media, from films to books to television series, as Natalie Portman herself noted during an interview with the famous British weekly.
The tales that the actress has rewritten in a more egalitarian key are The hare and the tortoise And The city mouse and the country mouse, both of Aesop, to which is added the classic fairy tale The three Little Pigs.
A book written primarily for his children
“I wrote it for my children. They were the first readers of my work, which I was able to test on them to see how it could capture their attention, ”explained the star.
Aleph and Amalia, had by her husband, a French dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, were therefore the ones thanks to whom Fables was given to the press. Both because it is “written for” and because it is “appreciated by”, otherwise it would not be on the shelves now (not yet on those of our bookstores, in the version translated into Italian, but hopefully it will arrive soon as well).
“All the books and the film should mirror the world rather than give this kind of distorted gender assignment. Boys need to see that women have a multitude of opportunities open to them, they need to consider what they think and feel. And how they experience the world, ”said the Oscar-winning actress for The black Swan.
But Portman also insists on the importance of finally having female characters that are not perfect and flawless, indeed: “We need characters who have insecurities, who make mistakes because we all mess up, we are human beings. […] So many people say like ‘Women are stronger and better leaders’ believing they have made a feminist statement. But it’s limiting for a woman, as well as for anyone, to be put on a pedestal! ”The star added.