Natalie Portman has published a children’s book that combats gender stereotypes

Natalie Portman he wants his children, and with them many other children, to challenge them gender stereotypes. His is a real one mission, which began while he was telling fairy tales to his first-born (Aleph, 9 years old) and second-born (Amalia, 4). During the typical moment of reading that belongs to every mum (and dad since we are aligned with Portman in the holy war against gender stereotypes), she found herself forced to change many of the pronouns of the characters present.

“I found myself changing pronouns in many of their books because they have an overwhelmingly greater presence of male characters, disproportionate to reality,” said the actress in an interview with HELLO! magazine.

For this reason, the 39-year-old star posted Fables, a collection of three famous children’s tales reinterpreted in a less masculine key that wants to fight and, hopefully, break down gender stereotypes.

A book for the little ones of which the celeb had given us the social announcement in September 2020 (by publishing the following shot on her official Instagram profile) and which unfortunately does not stop being current. We use the term Unfortunately because the problem related to gender stereotyping is widespread in all media, from films to books to television series, as Natalie Portman herself noted during an interview with the famous British weekly.

The tales that the actress has rewritten in a more egalitarian key are The hare and the tortoise And The city mouse and the country mouse, both of Aesop, to which is added the classic fairy tale The three Little Pigs.