Natalie Portman has returned to Marvel Studios for this reason

Actress Natalie Portman was in the first two Marvel Studios Thor movies and will now return for the fourth installment.

Definitely, Thor: Love and Thunder will be the craziest movie of 2022, since its director Taika Waititi has prepared an impressive show where the Guardians of the Galaxya great villain like hat from Christian bale and we will attend the great return of Natalie Portman What Jane Fosterin addition she will receive all the power of the God of Thunder. So it has all the elements to make fans enjoy Marvel Studios.

In a recent interview, the director Taika Waititi revealed the conversation he had with Natalie Portman and how he convinced her to rejoin Marvel Studios.

“I just said to her: Are you interested in getting back into this, but doing something really different? Nobody wants to keep repeating themselves, and nobody wants to play the same characters all the time… Especially in most of these movies, if you’re not a superhero… Do you really want to keep doing that? I mean, I wouldn’t. I’d like to go back and change things.”

Taika Waititi raised to Natalie Portman stop being the scientist Jane Foster and romantic interest Thorto become a powerful superheroine. Although for now we don’t know if it will be like in the comics and she will suffer from cancer, but we will still see her totally different from the two installments of Marvel Studios previous ones in which he has participated.

What will the movie be about?

Thor: Love and Thunder will continue the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), therefore Thor will be with the Guardians of the Galaxy living crazy cosmic adventures. But they must separate Jane FosterNatalie Portman will receive the power of the God of Thunder while there is a great conflict in New Asgard, led by the Valkyrie Queen (Tessa Thompson).

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022. While the previous two installments of Marvel Studios where he has participated Natalie Portman can be seen on the streaming platform Disney Plus.