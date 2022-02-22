Natalie Portman has the perfect dress for spring

The 10 dresses that will be a trend in 2022

Although there are still days of winter, the street style and fashion firms are already beginning to anticipate which trends we will see the most this spring. Also the celebrities, who advance some looks with the garments that surely are not lacking in the wardrobes of the experts. And the last to do so has been Natalie Portman, who has worn the floral dress that she promises to be next season’s favorite.

The actress attended an outdoor birthday in Sydney with her husband, the dancer Benjamin Millepied, an appointment for which she chose a floral dress with one of the most flattering silhouettes. This is a signature design of The Vampire’s Wife that stands out for its fitted body and slightly puffed sleeves. With the high neck and the skirt topped with a long ruffle, Natalia Portman’s dress promises to be the perfect inspiration for many spring outfits.

Portman chose to wear this dress for a look casual, with her hair in a low bun, hardly any makeup and wearing a baseball cap. But it is also a perfect option for a guest look, combining it with heeled sandals and a pouch bag or a wicker bag for a more country option.

With this look, Natalie Portman confirms that The Vampire’s Wife brand has a privileged place in women’s wardrobes. celebrities. The signature was created by Susie Cave, wife of the musician Nick Cave and its name comes from an unfinished novel by the musician. As Susie has explained on occasion, the brand was born because when she went out with her husband to an event she felt that anxiety about not knowing what to wear. She always felt very inferior, and so she started designing dresses that gave her confidence.

With a pattern that emphasizes feminine forms, shoulders that are marked for security, and fitted waists, her designs quickly began to attract the attention of many household names. Alexa Chung, Jennifer Aniston and Keira Knightley, but also some royals, such as Beatrice of York and Kate Middleton, have worn designs from The Vampire’s Wife.

Kate Middleton dressed as The Vampire’s Wife. Getty Images

Its floral prints, Vichy checks or metallic fabrics have become popular and its designs continue to be among the favorites of the celebs of each season, both to step on the red carpet and for a casual act such as a birthday in a park, just as Natalie Portman has shown in Sydney.

