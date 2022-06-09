Natalie Portman: Her best movies and where to watch them

Natalie Portman is considered one of the most influential and popular actresses of the film industry, her beauty and charisma they have caught hundreds of fans and that has given him an important place in the media since he was young, participating in all kinds of films, from fantasy movies, comedy, drama and action.

Here we list his best movies and where you can see them:

The Black Swan (2010)

Considered her best film, which gave her the Oscar for best actress, it tells the story of a brilliant dancer who is part of a New York ballet company, who lives completely absorbed by dance and the pressure of her mother and rivalry. with his partner Lily will affect the young woman terribly.

Available in StarPlus.

The Perfect Assassin (1994)

Her debut film, sharing credits with stars like Jean Reno and Gary Oldman, tells the story of Mathilda, who is a girl who doesn’t get along with her family, except her little brother. Her father is a drug trafficker who does business with Stan, a corrupt DEA agent. One day Stan kills his family and Mathilda takes refuge in the house of Léon, a lonely and mysterious neighbor who turns out to be a hit man, but he will make a pact. with him: she will take care of the housework and will teach Léon to read and he will teach her how to shoot in order to avenge his brother’s death.

Available in Netflix.

Friends with Benefits (2011)

A comedy that he shares with Ashton Kutcher where lifelong friends Emma and Adam take their relationship to the next level by having sex. Afraid of ruining their friendship, the two new lovers make a pact to keep things purely physical, no fights, no jealousy, no expectations. Emma and Adam agree to do whatever they want, wherever they want, as long as they don’t fall in love. The question is who will fall first?

Available in Prime Video.

V for Vengeance (2005)

After a world war, London is a police state occupied by a fascist government. A vigilante known only as V uses terrorist tactics to fight the totalitarian state he now lives in. When V saves a girl named Evey from the secret police, he discovers an ally in his battle against England’s oppressors.

Available in HBOMax.

Star Wars Saga – Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999), Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002) and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

In this trilogy, Natalie Portman plays Padme Amidala, who is first mentioned in Return of the Jedi and introduced in The Phantom Menace as the teenage queen of the planet Naboo. Her role is transcendental in the 3 episodes since after her reign, she becomes a senator and spokesperson against the war in the Galactic Senate. She secretly marries Jedi Anakin Skywalker and later becomes the biological mother of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa.

They are available in DisneyPlus.

Jacky (2016)

Just after her husband’s assassination, Jacqueline Kennedy’s world is completely turned upside down. Traumatized and grief-stricken, in the days following the tragic incident she has to face the unimaginable: comforting two young children, leaving her home, and organizing her husband’s funeral. Jackie realizes that what she does will determine how history will define her husband’s legacy and how she herself will be remembered.

Available in HBOMax.

Martians on the Attack (1996)

A parody of 1950s B-series sci-fi movies, with elements of black comedy and political satire that brings together major Hollywood celebrities of the 1990s. This film is about a group of spaceships from Mars who are willing to to invade Earth.

Available in HBOMax.

A Story of Love and Darkness (2015)

Based on the memoirs of Amos Oz, one of the first Jewish writers who advocated finding a solution to the eternal conflict between Israel and Palestine. From his own point of view, at that time he was just a child, the author addresses the creation of the State of Israel. At the age of twelve, his mother commits suicide and his life is marked forever by this fact. After this tragedy, he begins to work as a writer, actively participating in the political life of the country.

Available in Prime Video.

Closer: Driven by Desire (2004)

Sharing credits with artists such as Julia Roberts, Jude Law and Clive Owen, the film portrays a story of lies, passion and frustration between four people, Dan, Alice, Anna and Larry who meet by chance and whose bond becomes difficult to break. .

Available in AppleTV.

