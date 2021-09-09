Natalie Portman, her first 40 years with style, from teen star to red carpet queen

It makes being perfect seem the simplest thing in the world. Natalie Portman she is not only one of the most naturally beautiful actresses in Hollywood, with that wonderful face of her, like an eternal girl, which hides a brain like few others (straight from Harvard, to be precise). He has a tremendous acting talent, not to mention the sense of classic style to which always adds a pinch of originality.

He is the Hollywood swan who has never been an ugly duckling. Since she first entered the scene at the age of 13 with the film Léon, we kept an eye on his style that has evolved and perfected over the years, come on choker And crop top from the 1995 film by Luc Besson to the elegant outfits of our days.

Her refined Audrey Hepburn aesthetic has allowed her, thanks also to favorable look choices, to achieve it status of couture icon, so much to be muse and ambassador for Dior for several years (you can always count on her to admire the most stunning pieces of the brand’s seasonal collections).

Absolutely at home in the role-a-porter of the chicest First Lady ever that she played in the film Jackie of 2016, the Oscar-winning actress in 2010 for The black Swan, a long time ago he wisely decided to avoid trending trends at events and premieres and rely on perennially classic silhouettes and shades.

Beyond Dior, Portman favors French fashion houses such as Lanvin but it is also fan of the ethereal and dreamy creations of the American brand Rodarte. In any case, the actress never gives up that touch of weighted extravagance that has practically always distinguished her.

In Cannes in 2005 he presents himself with dark chic look: slip dress black lit by sequins in combo to the shaved head and smokey eye. Without forgetting that, in unsuspecting times, the actress is was among the first to wear a low cost outfit on the red carpet: at an event in New York in 2010 she chose to appear in a $ 40 Rodarte for Target dress.

And so on, in a succession of spectacular looks, never exaggerated but always impactful: from the candid Dior Haute Couture shoulder bag with a big belly that dazzled at the Venice Film Festival in 2016, to the latest outfit of the maison worn before the blackout of the pandemic, that is the one with the powerful feminist message (for years she has also been an activist for women’s rights) embroidered on the dress she wore at the Oscars in 2020.

For the 40th anniversary of the American diva of Iranian origins in the gallery we have traced his greatest sartorial moments in the spotlight.

