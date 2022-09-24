Natalie Portman in an elegant Dior princess cut dress

The actress always surprises us with her charms, which is the image of one of the most prominent brands in the area of ​​beauty. On this occasion she dazzled with a fancy dress Princess cut embroidered in millefiori flowers, a garment that conveys the essence of Miss Dior Eau de Parfum.

The actress wore an elegant piece Dior that highlighted her charms, as it marked her tiny waist. It was a beige princess cut dress, which had the corset embroidered with different flowers, which share the essence of the Miss Dior Eau de Parfum fragrance.

The Miss Dior dress imagined by @MariaGraziaChuri is embroidered with a look of “millefiori” flowers. A haute couture statement dreamier than ever. Wake up with love by Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

A perfume that at women they love it, since on the internet they define it as special, since it is a fragrance to be used on unique occasions, “a delicate and subtle fragrance at the same time. Its essence makes you feel unique, special and at the same time romantic, it has a touch of elegance. It is definitely not a fragrance to wear daily, I see it more for a dinner out”

Natalie Portman wore her hair loose and wavy with the characteristic bob cut, while her makeup consisted of smoky eyes and nude lips. This dress was made by María Gracia Chiuri, who is currently creative director of Dior.

Immediately the followers of the brand began to comment on how crazy they are about this perfume, but they also highlighted how beautiful it looks Natalie Portman with such an elegant and personality Dior dress, one of its iconic pieces.

Natalie Portman and her experience with Dior

This is not the first time that Natalie Portman promotes something from this prestigious brand, in makeup it has also been the image to wear different lipsticks, which highlight that beauty and the porcelain skin that she possesses, this woman is a Dior queen.

In her social network accounts we have also seen her wear garments of envy, from outfits that dazzle elegance as dresses type blazers or divine sets. So far this is the only news that has been revealed about the talented actress.

