Natalie Portman in an ethereal transparent red dress will leave you stunned

ads

Natalie Portman is slowly becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood, and being the face of several high-profile brands helps.

MORE: Natalie Portman makes a rare cheeky statement about her son’s Marvel shots

The actress appeared in the latest campaign for Dior’s new red lipstick line alongside Yara Shahidi, and she looked absolutely stunning.

Loading the player…

VIDEO: Natalie Portman’s best fashion and red carpet moments

Shot in the desert in a cascading sea of ​​red fabric, there was the star dressed in a beautiful red dress of her own.

It featured asymmetrical shoulder straps, complemented by a layer of sheer fabric to give it a more ethereal, almost Greek vibe.

MORE: Natalie Portman Goes To Barbiecore In Full Hot Pink Ensemble For Stunning New Photo

RELATED: 6 Iconic Natalie Portman Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Trip To The Salon

While she didn’t do much more than pose and play with the fabric, she still looked amazing sporting her bold red lip with her hair up.

“‘You’ll never stop this flame…’ #RougeDior #ForeverRouge,” she captioned the clip she shared on social media, and while comments on the post were limited, it quickly racked up likes, including one from Reese Witherspoon.

Natalie looked like a Greek goddess in her red dress.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star has been the face of Dior for years, most famous for his Miss Dior fragrance.

She spoke in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar about her longstanding association with the brand, saying, “It’s really an honor to be associated with the story.”

MORE: Natalie Portman’s agony over intense weight loss for Black Swan

MORE: Natalie Portman’s trainer reveals the secret behind her ripped Thor physique, and it’s intense

The fragrance is inspired by Christian Dior’s sister, Catherine, a French resistance fighter during World War II whose bravery he intended to encapsulate with the fragrance.

“I think the easiest thing to do when the world goes dark is to see it dark, and what’s much more challenging is to look for beauty and really insist on joy and light, even in the face of darkness,” Natalie continued.

The actress has a long relationship with Dior.

Speaking of makeup in general, the Oscar winner commented: “I think because I always had to do my makeup for work, it never felt special or fancy, it always felt like work. So in my own life it wasn’t like that.” as much fun as I see it being for my friends.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

ads