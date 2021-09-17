Natalie Portman in Elena Ferrante’s Days of Abandonment

Natalie Portman, very talented actress and winner of the Oscar Prize like Best Actress in a Leading Role neither The black Swan (2010) by Darren Aronofsky, will be the star and executive producer of the new film The Days of Abandonment: US film adaptation of the namesake Italian novel, The days of abandonment, from Elena Ferrante, 2002. Just next year will be the 20th anniversary of the release of the famous bestseller.

The days of abandonment with Natalie Portman: What is it about?

Tess, played by Natalie Portman, is a woman who he has abandoned his dreams to make room for family life. However, she suffers the abandonment of her husband, following a betrayal. The event will deeply upset the woman’s life.

It will therefore be a real analysis of the psyche of a woman in crisis, posing profound questions and reflections on the theme of maternity andfemale identity.

The synopsis of the book by Elena Ferrante quotes:

“A still young woman, serene and satisfied, far from inactive in the safe circle of the family, is suddenly abandoned by her husband and falls into a dark and ancient vortex. Left with her two children and the dog, deeply marked by pain and humiliation, Olga, from the quiet Turin where she moved for a few years, she is sucked into the ghosts of her Neapolitan childhood, which take possession of the present and close it in an alienated and intermittent perception of herself. At this point, a disastrous fall begins that takes your breath away, a story that captures and drags you to the blackest bottom, more painful than the female experience.“

The days of abandonment: what do we know?

The announcement was made by Deadline. We know that the film is currently in the stage of pre-production. The title will be written and directed from Maggie Betts, author who made her directorial debut in 2017 with The choice, winner of the Special Jury Prize to the Sundance Film Festival. Next to Natalie Portman, in production we see Sophie Mas (the two are partners of the MountainA), the Italian writer Elena Ferrante, Celine Rattray And Trudie Styler from Maven Screen Media, Len Amato from Crash & Salvage And Domenico Procacci from Fandango. The film will be produced by HBO Films in collaboration with Jellyfish.

It is not the first time that the novels of Elena Ferrante undergo film adaptations. Of the same The days of abandonment a film has already been made in Italy in 2005, directed by Roberto Faenza and the actors Margherita Buy and Luca Zingaretti. Elena Ferrante is an internationally renowned Italian author: the TV series is famous The brilliant friend and, again being series taken from his novels, just recently Netflix announced the re-adaptation of the writer’s latest novel: The lying life of adults.

As for the leading actress, Natalie Portman she has recently been involved in numerous projects: she is currently in Sidney for the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder, moreover it is coming soon on Apple TV + the series Lady in the Lake, based on the novel of the same name by Laura Lipman, starring the Portman And Lupita Nyong’o (winner of Oscar Prize like Best Supporting Actress in 12 years a slave, in 2014).