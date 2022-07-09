Natalie Portman in new Thor movie, marks female power in the industry

This Thursday, July 7, the new film of the God of Marvel, Thor, was released, a film that not only extends the saga of this superhero, but also adds the first female Thor within this cinematographic world represented by the Oscar winner, Natalie Portman.

Almost a decade after Portman was part of a Marvel film production, the actress returns to play the character of Mighty Thor.

In the origins of comics, women always used to have a secondary role, until one day Wonder Woman appeared and revolutionized this industry for good.

Are you ready?! 💥 Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder is NOW PLAYING only in theaters! Get tickets now: https://t.co/qFEBBRjcqo pic.twitter.com/13ucfJbwEF — Thor (@thorofficial) July 8, 2022

ORIGIN OF THE CHARACTER

Mighty Thor is one of the most impactful characters in the history of comics; when Jason Aaron decides to conceive a story in which Marvel’s “most powerful” superhero becomes unworthy, and his girlfriend Jane Foster takes his place, becoming a female version of Thor.

This character becomes capable of holding Mjölnir, a weapon that only Thor can hold and use. Legend has it that whoever is able to lift it is worthy of using it, that is how she becomes the Goddess of Thunder, which allows us to see for the first time the female-powered version of the Marvel superhero.

The actress expressed how valuable it was to return in this role: “Bringing her back in this new iteration, in this Mighty Thor storyline where Jane Foster becomes a superhero is very exciting.”

ROLES OF WOMEN

Just as it happened in comics, in cinematography there is also a remarkable evolution towards the role played by female characters, who have gone from being merely a company for the protagonist, the victim to be rescued or “the villain”.

We see how there is a trend today to superhero movies that bet on female protagonists or in the case of Thor Love and Thunder give a role of relevance and empowerment to women.

Film studios dare to tell less stereotypical stories and give a voice to a genre that didn’t used to have one. This is very important because having female characters leading these spaces allows the audience, especially girls, young people and future generations, to identify with them from their own gender, to have a reference, an inspiration and to know that the word hero can also be identified with the women.

NATALIE PORTMAN AS MIGHTY THOR

With her character Portman joins the generation of Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Wanda Maximoff, who represent a group of powerful women on the big screen, giving an empowerment and meaning to heroism, with a place for both genders.

Portman said that when the director of the film (Taika Waititi) told her that Jane’s return to the Marvel world would be as Mighty Thor, she was fascinated by the experience.

Not only the actress highlights the importance of these roles, the same director remarks in an interview for Europa Press: “It is essential to have references like Jane, that all the public, men, women, boys and girls, see female characters in these roles. That a boy or a girl can feel reflected, that they value their courage, their strength. That’s what’s important.”

In addition, he mentions that he did not want the return of this character to be just like that of the scientist on Earth who waits for Thor, since what he seeks to implement is that it be seen further with this presence of female roles in the cinema.

Another classic Thor adventure! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder arrives in theaters TONIGHT. Get tickets now: https://t.co/qFEBBR1B1O pic.twitter.com/bsZj8KxmAF — Thor (@thorofficial) July 7, 2022

PREMIERE THOR LOVE AND THUNDER

To discover more of the story surrounding Natalie Portman’s character, Thor Love and Thunder is already in theaters across the country, both in dubbed and English subtitled versions, and in various film formats.