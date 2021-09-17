Natalie Portman in the Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 13 – Oscar winner Natalie Portman will be the protagonist and also the executive producer of Hbo Films’ Days of Abandonment, based on the bestselling novel by Elena Ferrante. The news is reported by all the specialized media. The film, currently in pre-production, written and directed by Maggie Betts, ‘The Days of Abandonment’ revolves around Tess, played by Portman. When Tess, a woman who has abandoned her dreams for a stable family life, is also abandoned by her husband, her world is turned upside down.



Adapted from the novel of the same name by the mysterious Elena Ferrante, published in Italy by E / O ‘The Days of Abandonment’ is a visceral and no holds barred journey into the mind of a woman in crisis who faces the norms of motherhood and female identity . From the same text by Ferrante in 2005 a film was made under the direction of Roberto Faenza with Margherita Buy and Luca Zingaretti. (HANDLE).

