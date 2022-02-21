Natalie Portman in The Vampire’s Wife dress

The eyes lately return to focus on actress Natalie Portman, and it is not surprising, sinceOn July 8 we will be able to see her on the big screen playing a new character, that of the new Thor in the film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. No official trailer for the film has been revealed yet, but fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who are many, many, are already impatiently waiting to see Portman in character. Since the attention is on her, hA couple of days ago Natalie was photographed walking with her husband through the Australian city of Sydney and in these images we have seen her wear a ideal long dress with flower print from one of the favorite British brands of the famous. Of ‘royals’ of the level of Kate Middleton, who chose a midi dress in metallic green silk chiffon during an official visit to Dublin or other ‘celebrities’, who are an icon of style, as is the case of Kate Moss . We are talking about the signature ‘The Vampire’s Wife’.

Natalie Portman and her dress from The Vampire’s Wife

This clothing brand was born in 2014 by the hand of Susi Cave. Her hallmark is that touch of ‘vintage’ air in her designs, especially in their dresses, and with a certain gothic touch. This British firm has managed to conquer many Hollywood stars and even managed to position itself in the ‘low cost’ universe when it launched a collaboration in 2020 through a capsule collection made in a sustainable way with the Swedish company H&M. In any case, and returning to Portman, we have felt a crush when seeing her with this midi dress in an ecru background and with a floral print with short puffed sleeves walking with her husband in Sydney. Such a design that seems like a fantasy for this spring.

