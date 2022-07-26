Natalie Portman in “Thor: Love and Thunder” confirms it: the arms are the new neckline

if you are going to see Thor: Love and Thunder, the latest installment in the saga starring Chris Hemsworth, you know you’re going to see the Australian’s biceps in all their glory. What is not expected (or expected, because it is already popular voice) is to find yourself with those same impressive muscles in the arms of Natalie Portman. The actress, who returns to the saga ready to wield the famous hammer of the god of thunder. And of course, for that he was physically preparing for weeks.

“Muscular arms were definitely the goal,” said Naomi Pendergast, the Australian trainer who passed 10 months working with Mrs. Portman. To achieve this, they began to use affordable weights so that the actress increased the weight as the training progressed. The result, on screen, is really striking. The network has gone crazy with the physical change of Natalie Portman. There are even those who dare to point out a post-production retouch that exaggerates the appearance of her arms.

A year after the recording of the film, the actress walks through the capitals of half the world to present her latest work and, although her arms are still firmdo not show such exaggerated toning as in the film. Either because he has abandoned a training focused on it (we already know that it is easier to lose the tone than to gain it) or because behind the film there is really an effort to post production Undeniably, the fact is that even with all of them, the arms have become the new and almost main beauty obsession.

The arms as a sign of identity

The queen has become a banner of strong and toned arms. Every time her styling consents, she comes back to the fore pinning her with her arms. Letizia works with weights and practices climbing, with both routines the strength of her arms has gone in crescendo And that shows. no saggingjust fiber and muscle that many women envy.

The same thing happens to Nicole Kidman. At the last Oscars, with her strapless dress, she made it very clear that her arms are also an important part of her training routine. There is no other way to achieve that state of toning without, in addition to a good nutritionthere is an exercise program behind it aimed at getting strong and firm arms.

Begoña Gómez has been the last to star in a similar identification regarding her limbs. At the dinner held at the Prado Museum during the NATO Summit, a red dress with an asymmetrical neckline completely diverted attention from her marked shoulders and biceps. It is true that it is important to work on strength, especially after 30 when a woman’s body begins to lose muscle mass. Butwhy now we look more at the arms what about the neckline or the legs?

From the legs and neckline to the arms

The neckline has always been considered an aesthetic code, as well as the legs. Attending to a sensual inclination, both parts have always been identified as suggestive areas of a woman’s body. The chest and buttocks are highly sexualized physical features in the woman. Perhaps for this reason, both the neckline and the legs were the focus of the training sessions, given that both were also turning points according to the styles. A shorter skirt “demanded” scandalous legs. A low-cut top, a perky chest.

In the midst of a culture of images intensified by the prominence of social networks, currents of body positive Y body neutrality They fight to play down the role of the body. Perhaps due to the irruption of this type of movement, attention has also shifted to other less sexualized areas of the body, traditionally associated with male aestheticlike the arms. It would be a big mistake, because in the end we would continue to give excessive scope to physical fitness.

Praising toned arms should be synonymous with recognition of the physical capacity that they grant and the well-being they report. When exercises are worked to define them, other muscle groups are trained that, ultimately, add potential to our body. Experts say it, working on strength is essential for our wellness. Let’s make that the new obsession and, instead of focusing on aesthetics (badly confused with beauty), take us to the crux of the matter: you have to take care of yourself to feel good rather than to look good.

