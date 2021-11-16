Natalie Portman inclusive rewrites children’s fairy tales

Qhow many talents he has Natalie Portman, 40 years. Not only is it an actress extraordinary, which also won a Oscar Prize for The black Swan (and several other nominations, as per his interpretation in Closer And Jackie) and a respected director.

But she is also a former student graduated with honors from Harvard, And polyglot – speaks Hebrew and English fluently, knows French, German, Japanese and has been studying Arabic for years – activist and endowed with an IQ equal to 140, definitely above average (a normal intelligence is between 90 and 110 points).

Fables, Natalie Portman’s storybook

If these reasons just listed were not enough to “hate” – in the sense loving of course, ours is alone admiration – now another one is added. The actress posted Fables, a collection of well-known fairy tales for children but rewritten by her in a more inclusive and egalitarian way, inspired by the way she tells fairy tales to her children, Aleph And Amalia, received by her husband Benjamin Millepied. And, in rewriting fairy tales, it is nice and ironic Like never before.

This going to her desk and extensively reviewing fairy tales we all grew up with is due to the fact that, in her experience as a mother, she noticed that in many storybooks the most important protagonists of the events are men or have one masculine nature. “I found myself changing pronouns in a lot of their books,” she told the magazine Hello!, “Because they have an overwhelmingly greater presence of male characters. In a manner disproportionate compared to reality “.

The three fairy tales passed under the lens of Natalie Portman are The hare and the tortoise And The city mouse and the country mouse, both by Aesop, to which is added the very classic The three Little Pigs.

His children, as he says, acted as “guinea pigs”. «They were were i first readers of my work», He said,« which I was able to test on them to see how he managed to capture their attention ».

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

Enough even for performance anxiety

And, for her, it is not only the “gender” mentality that has to change, but this too anxiety to always be perfect. “We need to characters who have insecurities“, said that make mistakes. Because we all make a mess. We are human beings. […] Many people say that women are stronger and better leaders, believing they have made a feminist statement. But it is limiting for a woman, as well as for anyone, to be put on a pedestal ».

Excellent observation from Natalie, and proof that her degree in Psychology it is not closed only in a drawer.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED