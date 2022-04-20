Natalie Portman is the new Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The character he will play is also known since then as ‘Mighty Thor’ (the powerful Thor).





Courtesy | This memorable image appeared at the end of the first teaser trailer for the fourth installment of this saga



Fans of the franchise finally have the first official image of Natalie Portman returning to the role of ‘Jane Foster’, the brilliant astrophysicist from the first two Thor films, this time wielding the hammer ‘Mjölnir’ and becoming the new bearer of the powers of the god of thunder.

The memorable image appeared at the end of the first teaser trailer for the fourth installment of this saga called “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”.

The return of the Oscar-winning actress to the Marvel Cinematic Universe had been announced in 2019 during the San Diego Comic Con, when director Taika Waititi revealed the first details of the new sequel.

The concept of ‘Jane Foster’ (Natalie Portman) acquiring Thor’s powers had originally been explored in a 1978 Marvel comic.

However, the story that is being adapted this time is mainly based on a 2014 comic called ‘Original Sin’, in which Thor ceases to be worthy of lifting his hammer, leading to ‘Jane’ taking it and acquiring her power for a decisive battle.

Within this book it is also discovered that “Jane” is suffering from breast cancer, a situation that she keeps hidden from the other “Avengers”, as well as her true identity.

The character that Natalie Portman will play has also been known since then as ‘Mighty Thor’ (the powerful Thor) to differentiate her from the character that originally bears this name.

It is still unknown how many details of this story are used in the version for the big screen, although the live action image shows a costume and mask almost identical to those of the official comic.

With this Natalie Portman becomes the first woman to wield ‘Mjolnir’ (Thor’s hammer) in Marvel movies, potentially replacing Chris Hemsworth, who has not yet confirmed if this will be his last film as this beloved character.

This is not the only case in which an original ‘Avenger’ announces his replacement in live action.

Recently Anthony Mackie was named as the new Captain America (becoming the first African-American to hold this title), actress Hailee Steinfeld is now the new ‘Hawkeye’ and Florence Pugh is on her way to being the new ‘Black Widow’.

The premiere of the series ‘She-Hulk’ (In which Tatiana Maslany will act together with ‘Mark Ruffalo’) and ‘Iron Heart’ (In which a young teenager will wear a new Iron Man armor) is also expected.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will be released in July this year, including Christian Bale as a villain in the role of ‘Gorr, the butcher of Gods’, and Russell Crowe in the role of Zeus.