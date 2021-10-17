Natalie Portman launches her own women’s soccer team, Angel City. It will be managed only by women- Corriere.it

The actress was the first to launch into the enterprise Natalie Portman, which then involved her colleagues and friends Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain and America Ferrera. Over the months, some sport champions have also been added, including Serena Williams (with daughter Olympia), Billie Jean King (with his partner Ilana Kloss), Lindsey Vonn (with hockey player boyfriend, PK Subban) e Candace Parker (with his daughter Lailaa) and, more recently, the Latin pop superstar also arrived, Becky G.

What prompted this diverse group of famous women to come together was the desire to create a women’s soccer team in that area. Los Angeles, which will be called Angel City FC and make its debut in the NWSL in 2022.

I am really excited about the future of women’s football in the US – Portman said in connection via Zoom with Jimmy Fallon for her “The Tonight Show”, revealing the name of the new club – because in the US we have the best female players in the world, in the most popular sport in the world. Not surprisingly, we have won the last two World Championships and now we are super happy to celebrate these fantastic athletes. A part of us really passionate about football, so we created Angel City FC, which is the first team funded and run entirely by women from any professional sport.